SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 18, 2022 - RETA

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) the Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's New Drug Application would not be approved; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Reata you have until February 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Reata securities between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021 you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form:

or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-shareholders-of-reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-18-2022--reta-301450155.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

