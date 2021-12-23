ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

"A Concert For James" Fundraiser: One Night Only At Woodland Opera House

 5 days ago

klcc.org

Jazz night at the opera (and other liberating acts of 2021)

In 2021, Terence Blanchard and Wayne Shorter realized long-held dreams: the celebrated musicians both premiered operas. These are great stories that represent overdue opportunity and a fresh aesthetic context for Black composers steeped in and known for jazz, whose work blends composition and improvisation. But more than that, these projects further crumbled walls that have long separated musical genres and communities.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Lil Cease performs at Alien Opera House, Reflects on the Moment

The Alien Opera House hosted a Sunday farmer’s market with live music throughout the day on Sunday, December 12. The holiday festive green Sunday on the north side featured performances by Lil Cease, Ryan Mackie, Ebb n Flow with Mozay Calloway, Joe Driscoll, and DJ R Hop. Sound beats by Scott Gagnon.
MUSIC
CBS Detroit

Dance Theatre Of Harlem Visits Motown Museum, Preps For Performance At Opera House

(CBS DETROIT) – The Dance Theatre of Harlem is set to premiere its next performance, which is based on the music of Stevie Wonder, at the Detroit Opera House in January. The Dance Theatre of Harlem is an American ballet company based in Harlem, New York City. The performance is called “Higher Ground,” and it is a Stevie Wonder-inspired social ballet choreographed by Robert Garland.
DETROIT, MI
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: ‘Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical’ returns with one-night-only concert

Photo: Constantine Rousouli stars in Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical. Photo courtesy of Vivacity Media Group / Provided with permission. Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical, based on the hit 1999 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, gathered a tremendous cult following when it ran off-Broadway and on national tour. Now, the musical is back for a one-night-only concert event Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. For audience members who cannot attend in person, streaming tickets are available via Stellar.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Last night, the Vienna Opera was near empty

We have received these pictures of the Vienna State Opera, a few seconds before the curtain rose on Act 3 of Parsifal. It was the first performance with an audience present of Kirill Serebrennikov’s new production. The production was vociferously booed after each of the first two acts, apparently...
THEATER & DANCE
musicomh.com

Tosca @ Royal Opera House, London (second cast)

The second cast of Covent Garden’s Tosca lives up to the first. Our plan was to catch both casts in The Royal Opera’s current revival of Tosca. But it didn’t quite work out that way. The first night’s Cavaradossi, Bryan Hymel, only managed the first act due to a severe cold. He was replaced for the remainder of the performance by British tenor Freddie de Tommaso from the second cast – who wasn’t scheduled to make his role debut until a few days later. As we reported, he was sensational, so we couldn’t wait to pay a return visit to see him sing the entire role. But the operatic gods were not shining on us. Hymel’s continued indisposition meant he had to withdraw from the remaining performances, resulting in Italian tenor Riccardo Massi being flown in to take his place. As De Tommaso was promoted to the cast which was performing in the live broadcast on December 15, it meant he couldn’t sing at this performance – no tenor could be expected to sing the role on two consecutive evenings – so Massi stepped in once more.
THEATER & DANCE
dmagazine.com

Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast Brings Bar Snacks to Midnight Rambler for One Night Only

It was at the beginning of this year—prior to the power grid failing and our familiarization with deep cuts from the Greek alphabet—when Misti Norris told us about her latest endeavor: Rainbowcat. We were still in an era of (mostly) takeout-only and fast-casual instead of fine dining. And chefs like Norris were navigating a rocky food scene that called for easy to-go meals.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out New York

The historic Williamsburg Opera House has officially reopened

We bet you didn't even know that there was a beautiful opera house smack-dab in the middle of Williamsburg, did you? We don't blame you: The historic Williamsburg Opera House, which was originally built in 1897, had been out of commission for decades until the Emmaus Center, a new performing and visual arts center focusing on Catholic evangelization, took over the space in 2020 and kicked off a renovation effort.
BROOKLYN, NY
greenpointstar.com

Center opens in renovated Williamsburg Opera House

The “Spirit of Christmas Concert” was held last week in the refurbished 600-seat Emmaus Center is the historic Williamsburg Opera House, which was built in 1897. It was the first event held in the refurbished opera house, which was neglected for decades. It is situated on top of and adjacent to the also-refurbished Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Berry Street.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Zachary James Headlines Saratoga Opera’s New Year’s Eve

The Saratoga Opera and UPH / Proctors Collaborative will host a free New Years Eve concert on Dec. 31, 2021 at Universal Preservation Hall. The showcase will be headlined by bass-baritone singer Zachary James and pianist Laurie Rogers. “This institution is delighted to offer a free concert to our community...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Cast Change For ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

(Credit: Operabase official website) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced that Italian baritone Davide Luciano is indisposed and has withdrawn from performing the role of Count Almaviva in all performances of Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” from Jan. 9-27, 2022. As a result, Argentine baritone...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

San Francisco Opera Chorus 2021-22 Review: Farewell Concert for Ian Robertson

A Wondrous “Ave” and “Atque Vale” to a Treasured Master. It was an intimate setting for a chorus, the Taube Atrium Theater in San Francisco. Rows of benches slanted on either side of the polished grand piano that stood like wings. Thirty-five chorus members all dressed in black, took their places in a formal procession. Ian Robertson, San Francisco Chorus Master, and Fabrizio Corona, Associate Chorus Master, followed.
PERFORMING ARTS
wlen.com

Croswell Opera House Releases Plans for Upcoming Broadway Season

Adrian, MI – The Croswell Opera House has planned a full Broadway season for the new year. The first show of the Broadway season will be Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” in May. That will be followed by “Footloose” based on the Kevin Bacon movie in June.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wheeler Opera House cancels New Year’s week events

Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House has canceled its events for this week due to surging levels of coronavirus infection in the area, the city-operated venue announced Sunday night. “Due to the high levels of transmission in our community, the Wheeler has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone”...
operawire.com

Belgian Government Shuts Down Theaters & Opera Houses

The government of Belgium has decided to completely shut down theaters and opera houses due to the soaring number of COVID-19 Omicron infections. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that restrictions in the past three weeks had helped reduce COVID-19 infections, principally of the delta variant, since a late November peak.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Jazz night at the opera (and other liberating acts of 2021)

MUSIC

