"A Concert For James" Fundraiser: One Night Only At Woodland Opera House

The second cast of Covent Garden’s Tosca lives up to the first. Our plan was to catch both casts in The Royal Opera’s current revival of Tosca. But it didn’t quite work out that way. The first night’s Cavaradossi, Bryan Hymel, only managed the first act due to a severe cold. He was replaced for the remainder of the performance by British tenor Freddie de Tommaso from the second cast – who wasn’t scheduled to make his role debut until a few days later. As we reported, he was sensational, so we couldn’t wait to pay a return visit to see him sing the entire role. But the operatic gods were not shining on us. Hymel’s continued indisposition meant he had to withdraw from the remaining performances, resulting in Italian tenor Riccardo Massi being flown in to take his place. As De Tommaso was promoted to the cast which was performing in the live broadcast on December 15, it meant he couldn’t sing at this performance – no tenor could be expected to sing the role on two consecutive evenings – so Massi stepped in once more.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO