Six Kansas City Chiefs players named to 2022 Pro Bowl team

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas City Chiefs players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

The Chiefs are one of just three NFL teams sending six or more players to the NFL all-star game. The Indianapolis Colts have seven players on the Pro Bowl roster while the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Chiefs just defeated in overtime last week, also have six Pro Bowlers this season.

Chiefs fans learned earlier this week that tight end Travis Kelce had already earned a spot . He was one of five NFL stars who appeared on billboards in Las Vegas, the host city for this season’s Pro Bowl.

This is Kelce’s seventh Pro Bowl selection. He came in third overall in fan voting behind only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Chiefs, Packers share best odds to win Super Bowl LVI

It probably won’t come as a surprise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also selected to the AFC’s roster. It’s the fourth time he’s been deemed a Pro Bowler. But the Chargers’ Justin Herbert has been named as the conference’s starting quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson has also been selected.

In the NFC, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray were selected as quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and defensive end Chris Jones have all been named to the Pro Bowl as well. Hill, Brown and Jones have all been selected as starters.

This is Hill’s sixth Pro Bowl selection, and Brown, Jones and Mathieu’s third selection each.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Despite leading fan voting at his position, the Chiefs’ rookie center Creed Humphrey wasn’t named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl announcement comes as the Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 3-4 start. They sit atop the AFC standings as they jockey for their third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

But they’re also struggling with a COVID outbreak that has 12 players on the reserve/COVID list as of Wednesday night, including stars like Hill and Kelce.

So far, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has not had any conversations with the league about rescheduling their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The 2022 Pro Bowl game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. See the full Pro Bowl rosters here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

