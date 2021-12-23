2021 in Review: The Infamous Stringdusters Share Their Thanks

Jason Boland & The Stragglers/The Light Saw Me/Proud Souls Entertainment. If it wasn’t for its unlikely premise, Jason Boland’s latest opus, The Light Saw Me, might sound like another example of tough, tenacious outlaw country cavorting, something Merle or Waylon might have opted to share back in their heyday. As it is, it’s a concept album of a sci-fi nature, one that relates the tale of a Texas cowboy abducted by aliens in the 1890s and then deposited back on earth a hundred years later. That adds a fuller fascination, and indeed Boland and producer Shooter Jennings—no slacker himself when it comes to expressing hard-bitten sentiments—adds the necessary gravitas to this rugged set of songs, allowing the music to stand on its own, its storyline aside.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO