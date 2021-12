So I am trying Linux mint because I am tired of Microsoft's mandatory updating, which is working well except for 1 thing I am having a hard time with. I have my 20gb OS drive and a 600gb spare drive connected, however I cannot copy from a shared folder to the spare drive directly. I have opened the spare drive as administrator and I can transfer items from desktop to the spare drive as administrator and from the shared folder to desktop, but i cannot transfer from the shared folder to the spare drive directly and vice versa, I get a access denied popup and I cannot open the shared folder as administrator because it says it is not a folder.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO