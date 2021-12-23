ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under

By Erin Hassanzadeh
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No verdict was reached on day three of deliberations in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter Wednesday. Jurors have been in discussion for about 24 hours.

Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

This isn’t the first time a jury has taken days to decide how to handle a deadly police encounter.

Dennis knows what it’s like to be one of 12 jurors, with a person’s fate hinging on the group’s decision.

“There’s a lot of tension,” Dennis said.

He was one of the jurors that ultimately acquitted former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the death of Philando Castile . It was a process that took 30 hours over a five-day span.

“We could never be without the group. So if one guy wanted to go downstairs to smoke a cigarette, everybody would have to go,” Dennis said.

The group used a chalkboard to visually review things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PamEn_0dUDbim800

Dennis (credit: CBS)

“Most of the time, yes, we were talking, we were debating, we were looking at the facts,” he said.

But it wasn’t a clear-cut process. Ten were initially ready to acquit, but two were not.

“I think it’s important to have at least a couple people being on the opposite side so we can see their side of it,” he said.

When it comes to deliberations in Potter’s trial, defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who’s not affiliated with the case, believes the fact that it’s taking this long is more of an indication of a hung jury than a verdict either way.

“I’m sure they’re really struggling. It’s just such a sad, sad situation,” Dennis said. “We almost couldn’t come to a conclusion.”

Dennis’ group told the judge two and a half days into deliberations that they couldn’t reach a verdict.

“Judge says, ‘Go back and try it again,’” he said.

Consensus came on a Friday afternoon, 30 hours in, with the two holdouts switching sides together.

“You come to know 11 other people pretty good,” Dennis said. “When it’s over, it’s over. I know they’ll do the right thing.”

If the jury can’t decide and there’s a mistrial, Tamburino says another trial likely wouldn’t get started until at least next summer. There could also be a plea deal instead of another trial.

CBS Minnesota

Tamara Vandermoon, 41, ID’d As Woman Shot, Killed In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who was shot and killed Monday in what marked Minneapolis’ 93rd homicide of the year has been identified as Tamara Vandermoon. Vandermoon, 41, was from Mankato, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Police say the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. They arrived to find a woman shot in the back. Vandermoon was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries. At the time, Minneapolis police did not have much information on the circumstances of the shooting.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 17: Potter Breaks Down On The Stand, ‘I’m Sorry It Happened’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the Kim Potter trial. Following a packed day where the prosecution rested its case and the defense brought up multiple witnesses, the former Brooklyn Center police officer took the stand in her defense on Friday. Court began Friday morning with testimony from psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller, who discussed the concept of “action error” – when someone does one thing while meaning to do another. Court will resume on Monday at 9 a.m., and attorneys for both sides will attempt to convince the jury with closing arguments. Then, the case will be handed...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Prohibited From Carrying Gun Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Self In Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in the Twin Cities the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the suburb just north of Minneapolis. The man drove himself to a local hospital, where he told officers that he accidentally shot himself inside his car on the 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue. According to police, the man suffered a minor injury and was released from the hospital. Officers seized the gun and arrested the man because they say he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year. Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed. With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
q957.com

Jury questions judge in Potter trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Jurors in the Potter trial, after today’s deliberations, ask ‘what if’ they don’t reach a verdict. Former Minneapolis officer Kim Potter was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11th shooting of Daunte Wright. Potter said she meant...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Wounds Man In Shootout Following Attempted Robbery In Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man in a shootout following an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights late Monday. At 5:44 p.m., an armed man came up to an off-duty police officer on 92nd Street near Phillips Avenue and attempted to rob him. The officer and the would-be robber exchanged gunfire, and the would-be robber was shot in the lower extremities, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized. The officer was not injured, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officer has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

2 Found Dead Inside Robbinsdale Home; 1 In Custody

Originally published Dec. 26, 2021 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman. (credit: CBS) Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Myhighplains.com

Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer put the differences between her handgun and her Taser on display for jurors, seeking to raise questions about how an experienced officer could confuse the two weapons in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20,...
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Kim Potter trial: Jury struggles to reach verdict in shooting of Daunte Wright raising possibility of mistrial

The jury in the trial of white police officer Kim Potter is seemingly struggling to reach a verdict over the fatal shooting of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright, raising the possibility of a mistrial being declared in the case.Jurors entered their third day of deliberations on Wednesday morning on whether or not to find the veteran police officer guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, which carry a combined sentence of up to 25 years in prison.On Tuesday afternoon, jurors asked the judge what they should do if they can’t reach an unanimous verdict."If the jury cannot reach consensus, what...
CBS Minnesota

Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was observed walking in traffic holding a machete Wednesday afternoon was shot and killed by an officer with the Austin Police Department. The incident began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest. Police said they tried to get the man to comply, but he ducked into a residence. They deployed Tasers in an attempt to get the man into custody, but they proved to be ineffective. Police say the man was threatening to hurt other people, and retreated into an apartment on the 1200 block...
AUSTIN, MN
WDBO

Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright began their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The...
Eyewitness News

At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter have been getting two versions of the white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, who says she made a tragic mistake when she fired her handgun instead of her Taser and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. Prosecutors have portrayed...
gowatertown.net

Jury deliberations begin in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial

MINNEAPOLIS – The jury has begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her taser. Kim Potter’s case went to the jury on Monday following closing arguments and instruction from Judge Regina Chu....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Jury Asks Judge What To Do If They Can’t Reach Consensus On Verdict

Originally published Dec. 21, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The jury weighing the case of the white Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright finished its second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, and they appear to be divided. The jury returned to the courtroom Tuesday with two questions for Judge Regina Chu, which she read at 4:30 p.m.: 1. If a jury cannot reach a consensus, what is the guidance for how long and what steps should be taken? 2. Can zip ties that secure Potter’s firearm in the evidence box be removed so jurors can...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
