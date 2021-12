The City Council met in a public workshop on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 for the purpose of developing a revised voting district map. Working with legal counsel, redistricting is a process required under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that is typically done following the US Census. The final draft of the redistricting map is available for viewing. You can use the below link to determine which voting district you would reside in if approved by the City Council. The City Council will hold an informational discussion on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5:30 pm regarding this proposed map as well as a public hearing to approve the final version of the redistricting map on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 5:30 pm. These are public meetings, we encourage all interested citizens to attend.

PARIS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO