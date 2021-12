I serve on the Administrative Council for the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center (FETC) on Morton Ave. here in Buckhannon. I count my election to the Upshur County Board of Education as a high privilege, believing the education of our students is the most important work we can do. Our future as a society depends on students like Angel Houston, who graduated from the Fred Eberle School of Practical Nursing on December 18, 2021. For this week’s lesson learned, I turn it over to Angel, who gave a wonderful presentation at the graduation. Her lesson learned is simply excellent: “Don’t fear failure, fear being in the exact same place next year, as you are today.”

