Video Games

New World Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

By Carlos Hurtado
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestricted Coin Lockboxes earned from the Tree of Light to players level 14 and above to coincide with when Event Quests are enabled for players. This change was implemented to discourage bad actors from...

attackofthefanboy.com

firstsportz.com

Fortnite Servers Downtime after v19.01 Update and Patch notes

Fortnite Servers Downtime after the recent update is not much bothering, and the patch notes are significant as they include several changes in the new Chapter. The servers of Fortnite remain disabled during a patch deployment, so players might not be able to access the game. The article talks about...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 Title Update 1.55 released, full patch notes revealed

Rockstar has just released a brand new update for Grand Theft Auto 5 that focuses on its multiplayer mode, GTA Online. According to the release notes, Title Update 1.55 adds The Contract to GTA Online. Moreover, it comes with a number of tweaks, fixes, enhancements and improvements. Going into more...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Fortnite 19.01 Patch Notes

Fortnite is currently getting its enhanced Chapter 3 update, which is supposed to fix a couple of known issues and add new surprises to the game. While the official patch notes and fixes are still missing, we have gathered all of the issues highlighted for being fixed in the upcoming 19.01 game version, so let’s look at them.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 0.5.0.2 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 0.5.0 brought a lot of new content, from new ghosts to performance improvements and different sound effects. Increasing the quality and immersion of the game overall. This patch does not bring any new content, but it does solve a lot of the bugs that came up after the last update. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.0.2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valheim Holiday Update Released, Patch Notes Live

The holidays are officially upon us, and Valheim is celebrating with an all-new update. Developer Iron Gate Studio has released patch 0.206.5, and it offers some "seasonal decorative items" such as a Christmas Tree. There are also a handful of bug fixes, a new armor stand for display, and some improvements to make the game a more enjoyable experience. Fans shouldn't expect anything too major from this one, but these small changes should be enough to get players in the holiday spirit! Full patch notes from the game's official Steam page can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite update 19.01 patch notes: Winterfest, Shield Kegs & new Spider-Man skins

The first update of Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived, and we’ve got the full patch notes so you can see everything on offer now that downtime for the 19.01 update has ended. Chapter 3 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang, as the entire Island flipped upside down to reveal a completely new map and that long-awaited Spider-Man crossover finally arrived with a Mythic Web-Shooters item.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rainbow Six Siege December 14 Update Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege has today launched its December 14 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Unlike many Rainbow Six Siege patches, introducing a host of map and operator balance changes, this update instead brings about several bug fixes alongside a single change (being a simple HUD tweak). This isn’t a bad thing though, as having the game fixed up helps to improve its health and longevity. You just shouldn’t launch the game expecting a full season update. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege in its December 14 update!
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Back 4 Blood Next Update Patch Notes Revealed, December Update Out Later This Week

Heads up, zombie hunters! Turtle Rock is about to drop a new Back 4 Blood patch this week! Dubbed the “December Update,” the patch is scheduled to be released this December 16 on all platforms. Thankfully, players won’t need to wait to know what the Back 4 Blood next update patch notes are, as the studio has released them today!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Releases Third Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Playground Games has done with the game with its third update. Unfortunately, the update doesn't come with any new content nor any new features. In fact. it's pretty insignificant compared to the previous two updates made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Rita Repulsa Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and it brings the team's original nemesis into the game! Rita Repulsa is available as part of the December update, alongside bug fixes, and changes for some of the previous playable characters, including Dragon Armor Trini, Chun-Li, Shadow Ranger, and Poisandra. Players will have to decide for themselves whether these improvements are for the better, but hopefully developer nWay has made choices that make the game more balanced and enjoyable for everyone! Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The Division 2 title update 14 rolling out now, patch notes here

The Division 2 title update 14 is rolling out today and it is adding back winter rewards such as the Santa Hunter in the Summit penthouse, and the themed Hoarders are wandering around. The title update also fixes some issues and rebalances things too. For example, in The Summit the XP being rewarded has been reduced as it was originally giving ten times what it supposed to. You can check out the full notes below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Trove Polished Paragon and Snowfest update out now, patch notes

A new major content update has arrived for MMO Trove on Switch, adding the Polished Paragon system, Snowfest related content, and more. Here are the full patch notes:. Polished Paragon system: starting today, all experience points (XP) earned on Level 30 classes will go towards receiving Paragon levels for that class. While the effort to fill the XP bar for those Paragon levels may be a bit higher than before, the rewards will be worth it. Trovians will earn Loops (Trovian or Primal) that can be used for crafting Signatory Rings. Yes – those are Crystal Level rings! Just like any other Crystal gear, these range from Crystal level 1 to Crystal level 4, but unlike anything else, they can be customized to each class.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Call of Duty: Warzone December 15 Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone has today launched its December 15 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. It’s important to note before we begin that part of the patch notes have not debuted yet, specifically regarding changes made to the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system introduced with the newest map. We’ll be sure to make note of that in the patch notes and amend it when possible. As for the remainder of the update this week, an array of bug fixes and minor balancing adjustments highlight today’s patch. All weapons excluding an attachment for Assault Rifle Hotel have seen a nerf in one form or another. We won’t hold it off any longer though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its December 15 update!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.11.1 Patch Notes – DLSS Fixes

Guerilla Games has rolled out a brand new patch for Horizon Zero Dawn PC. Horizon Zero Dawn 1.11.1 largely focuses on remedying several issues that arose following last week’s patch, which added NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support to the game. Following the update, players encountered crashes and rendering issues when playing Horizon Zero Dawn PC with the up-scaling technologies enabled.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 and GTA Online's Huge December Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The long-awaited GTA 5 and GTA Online December update is here. Unfortunately, for those playing the single-player of GTA 5, the new update isn't very noteworthy. However, if you play GTA Online, this is the biggest update of the year. As you may know, the update comes with The Contract, a slab of new content that includes seven new missions and a slew of other content. Meanwhile, it also features Dr. Dre and familiar faces like Franklin from the single-player story.
VIDEO GAMES

