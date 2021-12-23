New World Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

A new major content update has arrived for MMO Trove on Switch, adding the Polished Paragon system, Snowfest related content, and more. Here are the full patch notes:. Polished Paragon system: starting today, all experience points (XP) earned on Level 30 classes will go towards receiving Paragon levels for that class. While the effort to fill the XP bar for those Paragon levels may be a bit higher than before, the rewards will be worth it. Trovians will earn Loops (Trovian or Primal) that can be used for crafting Signatory Rings. Yes – those are Crystal Level rings! Just like any other Crystal gear, these range from Crystal level 1 to Crystal level 4, but unlike anything else, they can be customized to each class.
Comments / 0