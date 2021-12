The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a groundbreaking legislation this week to provide paid sick leave for domestic workers. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the ordinance passed on Tuesday is the first of its kind in the U.S. and would affect the city's roughly 10,000 people who work in private homes to clean, cook, tend children, garden, do personal organizing or provide non-medical care for seniors or disabled residents. Supporters of the legislation said that the new measure is necessary as this workforce is typically low-paid with many women and immigrants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO