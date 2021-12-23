Bulldogs continue to win

The Athens Bulldogs girls’ and boys’ swim teams defeated both Portsmouth and Newark recently at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up their first wins of the season. Athens defeated Portsmouth 97-46 and Newark 79-75.

Leading the way for the girls’ team were senior Sarah Deering who placed first in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke races. Junior Julia Dick was also a double-winner by claiming the top spot in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events. Kyla Kinnard raced to first place in the 200 Individual Medley.

The Girls 200 Freestyle Relay quartet of Deering, Dick, Kinnard, and Isabella Grijalva defeated the field with a winning time of 2:12.74.

The Bulldog boys’ team continued their winning ways by defeating Portsmouth and Newark. Athens came out on top over Portsmouth 146-15 and 136-30 over Newark.

The boys put on a dominating performance by claiming first place in every individual and relay event. Athens seniors Campbell Hauschld and Cole Huebner were double winners. Hauschild (200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke) and Huebner (50 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle) led the team. Bulldogs Kenny Fridrich (200 Individual Medley), Sam Gutekanst (100 Breaststroke), Andy Pagan (100 Freestyle), and Raul Rana (100 Butterfly) contributed to the wins column, too.

The three relay teams who brought home firsts for Athens included Nico Benencia Courreges, Gutekanst, Huebner, Erik Dabelko (200 Medley Relay); Nathan Kallet, Rana, Benencia Courreges, Hauschild (200 Freestyle Relay); and Kallet, Jake Gutekanst, Caden Hawes, Jonas Beasley (400 Freestyle Relay).

Athens swims at Olentangy Berlin

The Athens Bulldogs swim teams traveled to Delaware to take on Division 1 powerhouse Olentangy Berlin. The Bulldogs split on the day with the Lady Bulldogs (50) falling to Berlin (222). The Athens boys’ team (4-0) remained undefeated by edging out Berlin 144-132.

The Bulldogs boys’ team relied on depth to claim the victory. With only three individual wins and two relay wins, the total effort of all team members was called upon. After the Bulldogs went 1-2-3 in the 100 Breaststroke, the victory was sealed. Freshman Raul Rana (1st) Nathan Kallet (2nd), and Jake Gutekanst (3rd) stepped up to give Athens its first lead of the meet. Sam Gutekanst (500 Freestyle) and Cole Huebner (50 Freestyle) claimed the remaining team individual wins.

The Bulldogs found success on the relays when Kenny Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Nico Benencia Courreges, and Cole Huebner joined forces to take the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay events.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by a couple of 2nd place finishes. Sarah Deering (500 Freestyle) and Zoe Miller (100 Backstroke) were the top point earners for Athens.