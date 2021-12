Podcaster Joe Rogan believes that if Former First Lady Michelle Obama decides to run for President in 2024, she will win. “Michelle Obama and they’re going to bring in Harris,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about who he thinks the Democrats will run in 2024. “Harris comes back as the Vice President and Michelle Obama is the President. We get a double dose of diversity.”

