ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Fans React To Jay-Z Calling Beyoncé “An Evolution” Of Michael Jackson

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZJ8M_0dUCcpkH00

It’s a well-known music fact that when Jay-Z speaks, the world sits down to listen and decipher his every word.

However, the hip-hop mogul caused some major controversy with his words recently when he made the bold comparison between his wife, pop diva Beyoncé, and the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hov brought Bey and MJ into the same sentence during a recent Twitter Space broadcast that singer Alicia Keys was hosting for her new album, Keys. Riding for his wife with all the confidence of a rapper with 14 number one albums under his belt, Jay-Z told the virtual audience during the midst of the conversation, “Bey’s gonna be mad at this for saying this, but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella. She’s an evolution of him because she watched him at 9. And [the kids are] the same.”

He continued by adding, “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”

Beyoncé definitely cemented her status as one of the greatest living entertainers with her epic “Beychella” performance in 2018, so Hov isn’t too far off when using that as an example for his opinion. However, you might find yourself riding on a very fine line when comparing anyone to Michael Jackson. From his untouchable dance moves to decades of hit music spanning all the way back to when he was a toddler as a member of the Jackson 5, there’s simply no musician that can truly match his illustrious career prior to his unfortunate death in 2009. Also, MJ’s epic stage presence was so intense that he could literally garner a stadium of screams and cheers just by standing in place for two minutes straight.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although no one can blame Jay-Z for heralding the wifey Beyoncé for being the queen of music that she is, do you think he went a little overboard by comparing her to Michael Jackson or was it accurate? Let us know your thoughts while also checking out what many had to say about it on social media below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Music Fans React To Jay-Z Calling Beyoncé “An Evolution” Of Michael Jackson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Jay Z saying Beyoncé bigger than Michael Jackson is the exact type shit a man gotta say about his wife when she caught him in some bullshit before lol I respect it

via @OGxTP

2. I see the annual Michael Jackson and Beyoncé debate has surfaced. Y’all aren’t tired?! It’s every year with the same rinse and repeat hot takes. Free yourselves! Go wrap some gifts! Shit.

via @callmedollar

3. I want the heehees/moonwalkers/Michael Jackson fans to be mad enough to get one of their fans to actually pose the question of him being the greatest performer & then the quotes be filled with multiple different performances of him showing out just like we do Beyoncé on here

via @Bianca_BBBBBB

4. respectfully michael jackson never needed anything like coachella throughout his lifetime. michael jackson has had double the audience of anything beyonce ever had. mj had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers.. no offense but mj is unmatched.

via @skylcrxo

5. Now that Jay-Z brought this mess to the table, it’s time to talk, what talent does Michael Jackson have that Beyoncé hasn’t surpassed? And please do not come with that “people fainted at his concerts” because that is not talent, it is dehydration.

via @KnowlesZech

6. Beyoncé was pregnant & singin upside down at FWT, pregnant & throwin up when she did glastonbury, sick when she sang her face off at oprah’s show. Michael jackson sprained his ankle & did an entire perfomance sittin down & lipsyncin for his life. the bar is SO low for men.TUH

via @Athenadrip

7. Saying Beyoncé isn’t an artist or singer..? OUT YA DAMN MIND. Michael Jackson & Beyoncé careers are comparable as to their artistry and impact. BOTH in their OWN lane & time period. you can’t name an artist out now that has impact like Beyoncé. Beychella was history.

via @Xg2342

8. I understand Beyoncé is his wife, but his assertion that Michael Jackson has never had a concert with the impact of Coachella is just bullshit. Flat out. Michael Jackson is why the Super Bowl halftime is what it is.

via @sagebeatlove

9. I love and respect Beyonce so much BUT she has NOT surpassed Michael Jackson she’s a legend but Michael is an Icon

via @macaronitime7

10. I’m so happy Bey has Jay. If nobody else says Beyoncé is the GOAT, Jay gonna say it every chance he gets.

via @MyLifeAsAD02

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RNB Cincy 100.3

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Trends After Fans Mention Him For Potential JAY-Z Verzuz

JAY-Z hopped onto Alicia Keys' Twitter Spaces room to chat about the music industry on Tuesday night, giving his thoughts on a potential Verzuz match-up by telling the hundreds in the audience that he believes nobody can stand alongside him on that platform. Since he made the comments, hip-hop fans have been theorizing on who would be best to face-off against the legendary New York rapper, naming artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more. One fan even mentioned that Eminem might be a good challenger, but not many agree with that.
MUSIC
E! News

Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z It may just be Oscar gold everything for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The powerhouse couple is one step closer to becoming Oscar nominees after they were both named in the shortlist for the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. The list of 15 contenders, which was announced on Dec. 21, recognized Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard and "Guns Go Bang," Jay-Z's collaboration with Kid Cudi, from The Harder They Fall.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Oprah
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Beyonce
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi & H.E.R. Make Oscars 2022 Shortlist

JAY-Z and Beyoncé are a step closer to going head-to-head for the same award at the 2022 Oscars. On Tuesday (December 21), the Academy revealed the shortlists for 10 categories at the 94th Academy Awards, including the 15 songs in contention for Best Original Song. JAY-Z appears through his Kid Cudi collaboration “Guns Go Bang” for The Harder They Fall, while Beyoncé makes the list with “Be Alive” for King Richard.
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Beyonce, Jay-Z, U2 and Ariana Grande Among Music Superstars Shortlisted for Oscars’ Best Song Nominations

The music shortlists for Oscar consideration, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, might just be the most star-studded lineup in history. Nearly all of the 15 songs on the list for potential nomination have been written or recorded by pop superstars, and the approximately 375 members of Oscar’s music branch are going to have a difficult time paring the list down to five best-song nominees.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Instagram Twitter
thisis50.com

There’s No Verzuz For Jay-Z

Billionaire Hov joined Alicia Keys and Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces where Markman immediately asked the question on everyone’s mind. Would Jay Z ever do Verzuz?. Jay replied “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. There’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?! No one’s ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jay-Z says Frank Ocean “has some of the best music that we’ve ever heard”

Jay-Z has declared his appreciation for the unique artistry of Frank Ocean, saying the R&B trailblazer has crafted “some of the best music that we’ve ever heard”. The comment came during Jay’s appearance in a Twitter Space hosted by Alicia Keys earlier this week (the singer was there to promote her recent eighth album, ‘KEYS’), where he also compared Beyoncé to Michael Jackson, and said there was “not a chance in hell” that someone could take him on in a VERZUZ battle.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Merry & Melanated: 15 Holiday Albums By Black Musicians To Play On Christmas Eve

We hope everyone out there is having a joyful Christmas Eve for those that celebrate, and no worries if you don’t — having the day off is a gift in itself!. One thing we’re sure everyone can agree with though is the power that holiday music can bring, from uniting families together to soothing the soul of even the biggest Grinch out there. Make it a Christmas album by one of many fan-favorite Black musicians and you’ll really be rocking around the Christmas tree!
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy