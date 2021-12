The original Windjammers was a fantastic arcade and Neo-Geo game that actually gained a lot of modern-day traction thanks to current-day re-releases. Games like Disc Jam did what they could to replicate it in a 3D space, but nothing could quite top the overhead 2D action of the original. The Switch in particular seemed like a great platform for it with its emphasis on local co-op and the franchise got a new lease on life. The announcement of a sequel a few years ago was exciting and something that caught a lot of folks off-guard, but as they did with Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu did what they could to create something that works as both an extension of the original game and a whole new release at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO