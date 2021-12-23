Marcus Scribner juggles work on 'Black-ish' with new Hulu animated series 'Dragons: The Nine Realms'

The popular movie franchise "How to Train Your Dragon" jumps ahead 1,300 years and picks up the story for a new animated series, "Dragons: The Nine Realms."

Among the voice talent is actor Marcus Scribner.

"It's a little more modern times. A huge fissure opens up and a bunch of researchers and ex-military kind of diverge on the fissure, and their kids make up the Dragon Riders Club and try to protect and preserve the secret of dragons.," said Scribner. "I grew up a huge fan of 'How to Train Your Dragon,' and my biggest thing was I need to see my dragon!"

So when he did get to see the finished product?

"Amazing! It surpassed all my expectations," said Scribner.

Marcus juggled a two-plus year commitment to "Dragons" with his longtime work on the sitcom "Black-ish." Filming the show's final season was bittersweet but joyful, he said.

"I started the show at 13 years old, so being able to be with such legends, great actors 24/7 you glean so much, take so much from them," said Scribner. "They are all such savvy business people and I think everyone on 'Black-ish' has been able to bounce off the show and continue our careers because we've been able to take that business sense from them as well. It was just an all-around great learning experience."

In fact, his TV family inspired Scribner to start his own production company.

"Dragons: The Nine Realms" debuts on Hulu Dec. 23. The farewell season of "Black-ish" kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 4.

"I'm not ready for it to end." Anthony Anderson is back at work on the set of "Black-ish" for the eighth and final season of the Emmy nominated celebrated sitcom.