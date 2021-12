Crypto users in Mainland China are still finding ways to trade while major exchanges are preparing to disable service for Chinese users by the end of the year. As 2021 is coming to an end, it has been widely believed that time is running out for crypto users and investors based in China. Following a renewed ban earlier this year on everything from crypto trading to mining, exchanges that have historically had large numbers of Chinese users, including Binance and Huobi, said that service for these users will be disabled by the end of December.

