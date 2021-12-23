ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Two Falcons Named To Pro Bowl; Cordarrelle Patterson Snubbed

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons have experienced a somewhat up-and-down season in 2021. But for long snapper Josh Harris and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts it's been all ups - topped now by being voted into the Pro Bowl. One notable omission from the Pro Bowl list is running back Cordarrelle...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Gm#Titans
sportstalkatl.com

The Athletic suggests this trade for Matt Ryan

The Falcons currently sit on the cusp of the playoffs as they tallied their seventh win of the season and Arthur Smith’s first win at Mercedes Benz Stadium, which is a three-game improvement from a season ago with two weeks to go. Though it is an improvement, many Falcons fans would argue it doesn’t feel much different than last season. Atlanta has scratched and clawed their way to 7-8, but it is clear this roster needs significant TLC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy