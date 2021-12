When I tell people that I test skincare for a living, they assume that I apply creams and serums to my skin all day, and they're not wrong. I spend a lot of time testing new formulations and products so you don't have to disrupt your skin, hoping to find your next skincare favorite for your routine. This month, multiple lip balms ended up on my desk — after all, it is the season for dry, chapped lips. Even though I have a favorite lip chap that I've used for the last five years, this one from the luxury brand Le Labo earned an instant spot in my makeup bag.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO