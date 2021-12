There’s nothing wrong with Christmas Classics but hearing the same few songs over and over can get redundant. In most cases, Christmas music is meant to capture the rollercoaster of emotions that is the holidays. With that being said, make it the most wonderful time of the year for local Colorado artists by streaming their holiday music. Set the mood with a cozy blanket, fireplace and relax to some Christmas music. Here are five local Colorado tunes to get you started, sure to boost your holiday spirit.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO