Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is having one of the best seasons for a first-year NFL player of all time. He made the Pro Bowl, is a virtual lock to be the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, and has been a big part of his team already clinching the NFC East division. Along the way to getting here, Parsons has had a season that is not only great by rookie standards but is also great historically. According to NFL on CBS, Micah is the only NFL player over the past nine seasons–rookie or veteran–to accomplish this feat:

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO