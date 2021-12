Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. To say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest Spider-Man movie yet wouldn’t be an exaggeration. We can thank the multiverse for this, as due to the spell Doctor Strange cast to make the world forget Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was Spider-Man going haywire, villains from other Spider-Man film series were thrust into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it didn’t stop there, because as had been repeatedly rumored, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did indeed reprise their versions of Peter Parker in No Way Home, and Charlie Cox also popped in as Matt Murdock. With the movie having been out almost a week, Holland has now finally commented on these three actors showing up.

