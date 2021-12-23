ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Finding a COVID Test Before Christmas Becoming a Challenge

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hn08z_0dUBmY0T00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Forget looking for the toy of the year, the hottest item flying off of shelves this season are COVID-19 tests, with the omicron variant spreading and Christmas just days away.

At Japan Center in San Francisco’s Japantown, members found out via email they could pre-register for rapid tests. If those tests came back positive, they’d be given a PCR test 15 minutes later.

Michele and Jones Wong have all of their kids and grandkids coming home for Christmas this weekend and just had a nephew come up positive for the virus. “You get nervous – so we just made sure everybody got tested. And we did that and we’re doing it again just to make sure,” said Jones.

The Wongs were among the lucky ones; they didn’t have to scramble to find a test.

Margaret Lee finally scored at a Walgreens in West Portal before her family vacation to Florida. “We went to three or four places this morning and last night we went to Westlake,” Lee told KPIX 5.

At the CVS on Portola Ave., tests never even hit the shelves – cases were cracked open at the register.

Melissa Lee was looking for tests after her daughter flew home from college positive, but asymptomatic. “I’m seeing now with omicron – these are like very precious to keep each other safe.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WJHL

COVID-19 rapid tests becoming hard to find in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As people return from Christmas gatherings across the nation, concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are growing. If you want to be sure you aren’t bringing the virus back home, you might have a hard time finding instant results. Pharmacies in Johnson City are seeing shortages of the COVID-19 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS DFW

Apple Closing Some Stores To Shoppers After Spike In New COVID Cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Apple is temporarily shutting down some stores to in-person shoppers, again. The company is making the move due to rising COVID-19 cases. The tech giant has closed the doors at dozens of stores in Texas, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. for the foreseeable future. Apple’s genius bar — which provides tech support — will also be unavailable. Customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores. Several locations in North Texas, including stores on Knox Street and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, have the limited services. Customers are being advised to call ahead or check the Apple website before going to a location. In a statement Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.” She also said workers were tested regularly. In 2020, Apple closed all of its U.S. retail locations in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant. The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020. Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The omicron variant and current rise in COVID cases present a risk these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Pcr#Kpix#Omicron#Wongs
WKTV

New COVID Testing in Rome before Holidays

ROME, N.Y. -- Wednesday, 75 people came to Griffiss Park in Rome to get a mouth swab test. For those that may be unfamilair with this type of testing, here's the procedure the county says you must folllow. You can't eat or drink anything except water within 30 minutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

Canine Flu Spreading in California

Southern California is being hit with a wave of canine flu, and Bay Area experts warn that it is just a matter of time before it spreads even further. So far, roughly 800 cases have been reported or suspected, and 7 dogs have died of it so far. The virus is highly contagious and can be hard to correctly diagnose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Covid: One of the sickest patients home for Christmas

Andrew Watts was described as one of the sickest Covid patients that doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had seen. The 40-year-old black cab driver from Bexley, south-east London, began feeling ill last Christmas and returned a positive lateral flow test result on Boxing Day. Mr Watts was admitted to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Locals, Tourists Hit Ghirardelli Square For Holiday Activities, Dim Sum

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All was busy and all was bright this Christmas at Ghirardelli Square. Palette Tea House was bustling with activity. The San Francisco dim sum and seafood restaurant was so busy serving diners indoors and outdoors, there was a 45-minute wait for a table during peak hours. Diners came from near and far for popular dishes like the roasted duck and the XO Wagyu beef fried rice. “We’re all very excited we are blessed with all the customers and business that we have today,” said general manager Dennis Leung. “It’s Christmas and a lot of staff want to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Time-Honored Tradition Of Christmas Giving Lives On In San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One San Jose man has spread Christmas cheer to an entire neighborhood for decades, even during the pandemic. “Children that came to see Santa are now parents with their children here,” said David Pusateri. “It’s pretty cool.” Every year on Cherry Ave., Pusateri decorates his home with 66,000 twinkling lights. He then gathers Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to meet with children who live nearby or come from miles away. Kids line up outside Pusateri’s home and patiently wait their turn to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas. They’re then given a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Residents Scramble For Last Minute Christmas Eve COVID Tests

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One of the most in demand Christmas gifts this year just might be a rapid COVID test as new cases of the omicron variant surge across the San Francisco Bay Area. On Christmas Eve, many East Bay residents were scrambling to get tested before their holiday family gatherings on Saturday. But that proved to be very challenging as Bay Area drug stores were sold out of the rapid home test kits and most county and state-run test sites were closed. About 50 to 60 people waited in front of Friendship Christian Church in West Oakland Friday morning for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy