MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A great deal has been written about Minnesota’s powerful running game and how West Virginia will have to combat it. On the flip side, all the attention has been on the absence of Mountaineer running back Leddie Brown, but at this point he’s not important. What is critical is how WVU plans to move the ball with the personnel it has available.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO