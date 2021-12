In Ark: Survival Evolved, the need to upgrade your tier of crafting is high. To do so requires you to have certain resources that are less easy to obtain and are often highly contested and difficult to find. In Lost Island, there are plenty of underwater Oil rocks that can be hit with a pickax for oil, but there are also Veins that can be used to place Oil Pumps on. These Veins are located in the Scorched Earth biome, which is in the south of the map and stretches on for a very long way. Like most of the Scorched Earth biomes, it’s filled with various dangers as well as resources, such as the Death Worm.

