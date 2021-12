Day Four began with a preempted sadness: the knowledge that the festival would be over by the end of the day weighed heavily on the minds of all the festival attendees, but the triumphant march through Reggae Rise Up Florida carried on. The humidity was swapped for a cooler, more overcast day, making for a comfortable Sunday that was jam-packed with undeniable talent. Each band brought savory slices of delicious music and, though the overcast skies housed clouds that looked as if they were about to unleash a monsoon, the potent vibes and excellent music kept everyone dry.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO