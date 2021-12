McDonald’s Japan will limit its french fries offering only to size small, starting from December 24, due to a shortage of the popular side. Due to the flooding at a Vancouver port and the COVID-19 pandemic, the fries shortage will probably last till the end of the year when the company will remove medium and large-size fries portions from the menu. It is “to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our french fries,” according to the fast-food giant.

