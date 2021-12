We are nearing the end of the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. The IT Department has been working hard to find new ways to facilitate student learning and growth through the use of technology. One major focus for this year is providing the best possible broadband internet connection for our students. There are two programs the district can take advantage of to greatly reduce the costs associated with broadband internet access. These programs are E-Rate and the Emergency Connectivity Fund, both administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).

