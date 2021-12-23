ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA scientist hopes to craft a COVID-fighting cocktail

By RADIO IQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, at the height of the Ebola epidemic, UVA biologist Judith White and her colleagues began working on a way to fight that disease with a drug cocktail. They figured it should be possible to combine medications for various viral groups. “With HIV and hepatitis C virus, there...

