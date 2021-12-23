ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quandre Diggs, Bobby Wagner Will Represent Seahawks in 2022 Pro Bowl

In the midst of their first COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, and coming off a brutal 20-10 loss to the Rams which sealed their first losing season in a decade, the Seahawks haven't been in the business of receiving good news as of late. But perhaps some spirits will be lifted by this year's Pro Bowl roster announcement, featuring two of Seattle's finest defensive stars: linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs.

This will be Wagner's eighth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, dating all the way back to 2014. The future Hall of Fame talent has appeared in all 14 of the Seahawks' games thus far, registering a league-leading 158 combined tackles—just nine shy of his personal best (167) set in 2016—with 1.0 sack, one interception, five pass deflections and a forced fumble.

For Diggs, who matched his career-high with his fifth interception in Tuesday night's loss to Los Angeles, this is his second Pro Bowl selection but the first time he'll be able to participate in the game. His first selection came in 2020 when the NFL cancelled the annual all-star affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to his quintet of picks, Diggs has notched 82 combined tackles and seven pass deflections while allowing an opponent passer rating of 83.6. Set to turn 29 in January, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Four other Seahawks were named as "alternates" for the NFC's Pro Bowl roster: quarterback Russell Wilson, fullback/special teamer Nick Bellore, offensive tackle Duane Brown and punter Michael Dickson. If a player on the current roster suffers an injury, makes it to the Super Bowl, opts out of the event or cannot play for any other reason, these four would be in line to potentially take their place.

Allegiant Stadium will play host to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on February 6.

