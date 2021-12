I hope everyone had a happy and safe holiday. NHL facilities are allowed to open today but in order to enter you need a negative COVID-19 test. Despite the return today, the NHL announced that the regular-season schedule will not continue until at least Wednesday the 28th. That means the Islanders’ next game, slated for Monday against the Buffalo Sabres has been postponed. If you are thinking about making a donation or volunteering this holiday season, look no further than the Jam Kancer in the Kan foundation. No one knew where Islanders’ forward Mat Barzal was during his quarantining and the internet decided to have some fun with it.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO