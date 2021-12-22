Kevin Byard is the only Titans player selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Safety Kevin Byard has been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, but he’s the only Tennessee Titans player to get the nod. For Byard, this is his second Pro Bowl selection, as he also made the cut in 2017.

Byard, who was the leading vote-getter in the fan portion of voting, is having a great season in 2021. His five interceptions are tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and his 73 tackles are tops on the Titans.

He’s also added one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, three QB hits and 13 passes defensed. Byard has been great in coverage as well, as he’s permitted a passer rating of 69.6 and a completion rate of just 51 percent.

Shortly after the news of his selection was revealed, Byard took to Twitter to share his reaction:

Seven other Titans have been selected as reserves for the game, including defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebackers Harold Landry and Ola Adeniyi (special teams), long snapper Morgan Cox, left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Rodger Saffold, and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

The biggest snubs from the reserve group are no doubt Simmons and Landry, both of whom are having exceptional years.

Making their snubs more surprising is the fact that Simmons and Landry ranked second and third at their positions, respectively, during the fan vote. Apparently neither did as well in the players and coaches voting, which counts as two-thirds of the total vote.

Of lesser note but still surprises in their own right, Adeniyi and Cox were both second in the fan voting at their respective positions but failed to register enough votes from players and coaches to make the cut, also.

You can check out the full AFC Pro Bowl roster here, and the NFC Pro Bowl roster here. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, the week before Super Bowl LVI, and will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.