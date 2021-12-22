ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kevin Byard is the only Titans player selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7e5z_0dUAxEH700

Safety Kevin Byard has been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, but he’s the only Tennessee Titans player to get the nod. For Byard, this is his second Pro Bowl selection, as he also made the cut in 2017.

Byard, who was the leading vote-getter in the fan portion of voting, is having a great season in 2021. His five interceptions are tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and his 73 tackles are tops on the Titans.

He’s also added one defensive touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, three QB hits and 13 passes defensed. Byard has been great in coverage as well, as he’s permitted a passer rating of 69.6 and a completion rate of just 51 percent.

Shortly after the news of his selection was revealed, Byard took to Twitter to share his reaction:

Seven other Titans have been selected as reserves for the game, including defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebackers Harold Landry and Ola Adeniyi (special teams), long snapper Morgan Cox, left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Rodger Saffold, and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

The biggest snubs from the reserve group are no doubt Simmons and Landry, both of whom are having exceptional years.

Making their snubs more surprising is the fact that Simmons and Landry ranked second and third at their positions, respectively, during the fan vote. Apparently neither did as well in the players and coaches voting, which counts as two-thirds of the total vote.

Of lesser note but still surprises in their own right, Adeniyi and Cox were both second in the fan voting at their respective positions but failed to register enough votes from players and coaches to make the cut, also.

You can check out the full AFC Pro Bowl roster here, and the NFC Pro Bowl roster here. The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6, the week before Super Bowl LVI, and will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Rodger Saffold
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones’ health issues continue with COVID-19 update

The Tennessee Titans were hoping they could reignite Julio Jones‘ career after bringing him aboard this summer via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case in 2021, as the veteran wide receiver has been limited to just nine appearances due to varying health issues. After battling injury for much of the season, Jones was able to get back into the lineup in each of the past three weeks, but it looks as if he may be headed back to the shelf, per Ben Arthur.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pro Bowl#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Kevinbyard#Morgan Cox#Afc#Nfc
paulkuharsky.com

Arrow is up on Shane Bowen for role in Titans' defense this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – At the onset of the season, it was reasonable to expect a team that had scored nearly 30 points per game to sustain a high level of offense. Get the poor defense up to the middle of the pack and the Tennessee Titans would be much improved.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add Jayon Brown, Denico Autry to COVID-19 list

With their most important game of the 2021 season coming in Week 17, the Tennessee Titans look to be in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. The team announced on Tuesday that it has placed three more players on the list in inside linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive lineman Denico Autry, and practice squad wide receiver Cody Hollister.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy