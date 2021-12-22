ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding a COVID Test Before Christmas Becoming a Challenge

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Forget looking for the toy of the year, the hottest item flying off of shelves this season are COVID-19 tests, with the omicron variant spreading and Christmas just days away. At Japan Center in San Francisco’s Japantown, members found out via...

WJHL

COVID-19 rapid tests becoming hard to find in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As people return from Christmas gatherings across the nation, concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are growing. If you want to be sure you aren’t bringing the virus back home, you might have a hard time finding instant results. Pharmacies in Johnson City are seeing shortages of the COVID-19 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS DFW

Apple Closing Some Stores To Shoppers After Spike In New COVID Cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Apple is temporarily shutting down some stores to in-person shoppers, again. The company is making the move due to rising COVID-19 cases. The tech giant has closed the doors at dozens of stores in Texas, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. for the foreseeable future. Apple’s genius bar — which provides tech support — will also be unavailable. Customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores. Several locations in North Texas, including stores on Knox Street and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, have the limited services. Customers are being advised to call ahead or check the Apple website before going to a location. In a statement Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.” She also said workers were tested regularly. In 2020, Apple closed all of its U.S. retail locations in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant. The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020. Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The omicron variant and current rise in COVID cases present a risk these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKTV

New COVID Testing in Rome before Holidays

ROME, N.Y. -- Wednesday, 75 people came to Griffiss Park in Rome to get a mouth swab test. For those that may be unfamilair with this type of testing, here's the procedure the county says you must folllow. You can't eat or drink anything except water within 30 minutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Locals, Tourists Hit Ghirardelli Square For Holiday Activities, Dim Sum

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All was busy and all was bright this Christmas at Ghirardelli Square. Palette Tea House was bustling with activity. The San Francisco dim sum and seafood restaurant was so busy serving diners indoors and outdoors, there was a 45-minute wait for a table during peak hours. Diners came from near and far for popular dishes like the roasted duck and the XO Wagyu beef fried rice. “We’re all very excited we are blessed with all the customers and business that we have today,” said general manager Dennis Leung. “It’s Christmas and a lot of staff want to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before December holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays. Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and […]
OHIO STATE
wnynewsnow.com

The Importance Of Getting COVID Tested Before Gathering

ERIE (Erie News Now) – With the COVID-19 cases surging and the omicron variant spreading, you may need to take some extra precautions before seeing friends and family this holiday season. Some preparations can be done before the big day. “I don’t think long quarantines are necessary but I...
CELL PHONES
ncpolicywatch.org

COVID-19 holiday advice – test before traveling

Holiday travel season is kicking into high gear with most of the country, including North Carolina, in the “red zone” for COVID-19 community transmission, and with with a highly contagious variant starting to spread. Vaccinations, testing strategies, and masking are important as families come together to celebrate this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

