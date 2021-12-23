ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Overwatch Will Be Free to Play for Over a Week

By Hunter Rogers-Millson
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard’s popular online multiplayer game Overwatch is currently free to play. The trial will last until January 2nd. Overwatch is a team-based, multiplayer first-person shooter. The primary game modes, Quick Play and Competetive, are played with two teams of six. Each team is made up of two tanks, two damage and...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds is Going Free-to-Play

PUBG Corporation has announced PUBG Battlegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022, with some content becoming available as in-game purchases. While PUBG Battlegrounds is going free-to-play on January 12th, 2022, the game will become entirely free-to-play on Windows PC (via Steam, Stadia), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Users will be...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021: Weekly challenges, Skins, Game modes

It’s a chilly place in Overwatch right now, as the Winter Wonderland event has just launched. Players can make the most of the festive season to snatch up eight cool new skins, while the event is live from December 16, 2021 to January 6, 2022. Moreover, fan-favorite game modes have also returned to Overwatch. Here’s all you need to know about Winter Wonderland 2021, the challenges and rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 Week 2: How to Earn Mistletoe Symmetra

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 Week 2 challenges will soon be live, giving players a chance to earn the Mistletoe Symmetra skin. Weekly challenges are an exciting way for players to earn free skins during Overwatch events. As standard procedures go during limited time events in Overwatch, players will need to complete three stages of challenges within seven days to unlock some free cosmetic rewards well worth their efforts.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Shenmue III Is the First of 15 Free Games Available on the Epic Games Store Over the Next Two Weeks

Epic Games announced that Shenmue III is the first of several games that Epic Games Store users can pick up for free and permanently add to their libraries. Epic will give away fifteen games until the end of the year, one for each new day. You've got until December 17th at 5 PM to grab Shenmue III, then the free game promotion will switch to the next title, which is still a mystery as of writing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#The Overwatch League
dbltap.com

Overwatch Pro Says Overwatch 2 News Coming Soon

An Overwatch pro player claims we should expect Overwatch 2 news soon after a "secret" meeting was held by developers. Sam ‘s9mm’ Santos teased that there’s “not too much more waiting” after the secret developer meeting with pros and content creators earlier in December. “The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch to offer free trial period beginning today

If you’ve been begging your friends to join you in the chaos of Mystery Heroes over the holidays, Overwatch has a plan to get them on board. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, Overwatch will host a free trial period where new players can jump directly into the action and make progress that will carry over if they choose to purchase the game.
VIDEO GAMES
insidebitcoins.com

The Top 5 Free NFT Games to Play

The high rates of player investment encourage people to buy rare and powerful character NFTs early on. Games such as, Axie Infinity require players to buy three Axies to start playing. These Axies could cost players anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on their traits and rarity. Unfortunately, these prices may seem expensive for new players since they must put in some sort of purchase before they start receiving some tangible returns.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch players uninstalling game over smurfing problems

Smurf accounts have been a huge problem in Overwatch for several years but for many players, enough is enough. Overwatch has continued to maintain a decent amount of players over the course of its six-year tenure, despite a fairly significant content drought. Over this period, some players have opted to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
cogconnected.com

Xbox Reveals Free Games for January

A popular feature of having an Xbox Live Gold membership is the 4 new free games you can buy to own every month. The 4 new games for Gold owners in January 2022 have finally been revealed. Free games with Gold have been a staple for Xbox since the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A New Waxworks Has Been Molded and Released

Can you get over the fear forming in your stomach? Will you dare to venture into the Waxworks and undo the curse upon your family? These are the kind of questions Went2Play is asking of players with their remake of Horrorsoft’s 1992 game, Waxworks: Curse of The Ancestors. Where the 1992 version of the game was a point and click adventure, Went2Play’s version brings a whole host of new elements. Went2Play’s website provides additional details about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Undying Gets a Loaded Holiday Update

Skystone Games and Vanimals have revealed a special holiday update for Undying. The zombie survival game is adding new locations, abilities, quests, costumes and much more this holiday season. Undying v0.3 will feature a brand new Beach Hotel location Here players will encounter multiple residents staying at the hotel. They...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Lynn the Girl Drawn on Puzzles Releases Today with a Discount

Traverse the mazes, solve the puzzles, and get Lynn home. Today, CFK released their artistic puzzle adventure game, Lynn the Girl Drawn on Puzzles. A press release about the game provides more details, including a release day discount. “In the adventure, Lynn and the player get to explore the world...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Why is Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Free-to-Play?

Halo Infinite has a multiplayer option and if you can believe it, it is free to play. There may be hopes that people can broaden their understanding of the game and that this is the best way for them to increase their base. This has left some people wondering, why is the campaign being released at a retail price, but the multiplayer is free to play for absolutely everyone? When you look at Halo Infinite, you will soon see that it has been delayed and that Halo 5, the game before it came out in the year 2015. The campaign, as expected, follows Master Chief and it also follows the ringworld Zeta Halo. This is all being done to try and hunt down AI known as The Weapon. The aim is to also try and fight off anyone who may be a threat to her, which follows on perfectly from the previous game’s ending.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Cyberpunk 2077’s Cosmetic Monorails Now Fully Rideable, Thanks to Mod

Come on. You know how it went down. But don’t let those fools at CD Projekt Red trick you. The game may have been misbehaving at launch, but that was all just a distraction! You’ve been led astray, deceived, your attention drawn elsewhere to avoid a critical flaw. Between all the bugs and generally-shoddy release, you never bothered to look up. Open your eyes, people!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Who Voices Winston in Overwatch?

Doesn't that voice sound familiar? You might be wondering who voices Winston in Overwatch. Everyone's favorite Tank Hero, Winston, is certainly a recognizable character in Overwatch. A highly-intelligent, genetically engineered gorilla, Winston is one of the game's most mobile Tanks; perfect for closing the distances and getting up close and personal with enemies. A popular choice for Overwatch beginners, Winston matches up nicely with a variety of different Heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dark Souls Gets a New Board Game

Prepare for the Official Dark Souls Role-Playing Board Game. Steamforged Games, makers of board game versions of Resident Evil, Horizon Zero Dawn and more, have announced a new Dark Souls board game. This one will be a tabletop roleplaying game based on the acclaimed video game series. This is officially licensed from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Story Mode Comes to Spire of Sorcery

Spire of Sorcery, the turn-based party RPG with dark mechanics, is getting a major update today. This update brings a new story mode, an upgraded encounter interface, tweaks in the spell book and more. Spire of Sorcery is an RPG built on a system of tokens. This allows players to...
TECHNOLOGY
cogconnected.com

Disco Elysium- The Final Cut Is Available for Pre-Order On The Switch

Disco Elysium- The Final Cut Is Available for Pre-Order On The Switch. Disco Elysium took the world by storm since its release in 2019. The game was lauded by many as a premium role playing game with a fantastic storyline. Since its release, Disco Elysium has grown greatly. There are rumors of a TV adaptation and more content coming for free. Today, ZA/UM together with iam8bit and Skybound Games have announced that the upcoming Switch edition will be available for pre-order around the globe. Retail physical editions for the Nintendo Switch version of The Final Cut is now available for pre-order at iam8bit and around the globe. The price is set at USD$39.99.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy