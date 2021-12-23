ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Giordano

No more doubts: e-cigs are less toxic than traditional cigarettes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VnKq_0dUAl23S00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Temple University and elsewhere, researchers confirmed that e-cigs are less toxic than traditional cigarettes.

Thousands of studies with different and often inconsistent results have so far been the primary snag to evaluate the toxicity of e-cigarettes.

The study establishes an international standard in the evaluation of the relative toxicity of human bronchial epithelial cells exposed to cigarette smoke and aerosol from e-cigarettes.

Their data validate many of the international studies on e-cigarettes. From now on we can provide clear and consistent data to help disseminate correct information on harm reduction.

In doing so the researchers are also capable of unlocking new paths for effective and safer cessation programs.

In the study, the researcher evaluated diverse smoke toxicity from conventional cigarettes and the volatile component with no nicotine.

Therefore, they assess that acute toxicity is mainly induced (about 80%) by the volatile components rather than nicotine.

Secondly, researchers exposed different cell cultures to the same amount of nicotine from different products (classic cigarettes, electronic cigarettes) to demonstrate no toxicity associated with the aerosol of electronic cigarettes.

Scientists performed a further comparison between the aerosol from e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products showing no cytotoxic effect on bronchial cells on both products.

The team says this is a fundamental step for international research on electronic cigarettes.

If you care about health, please read studies about why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19,

and findings of drug that could inhibit COVID-19 virus, may help treat infections.

For more information about the pandemic, please see recent studies about new risk factor for severe COVID-19, and results showing that antibodies from vaccination nearly 3 times higher than from COVID-19 infection.

The study is published in Scientific Reports. One author of the study is Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

E-cigs with cigarette-like nicotine delivery may help smokers quit

Electronic cigarettes with cigarette-like nicotine delivery may help some people stop smoking cigarettes, according to a new study by Penn State College of Medicine and Virginia Commonwealth University researchers. By switching to e-cigarettes, the researchers said tobacco users may reduce their exposure to certain carcinogens, or cancer causing substances. For...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxicity#Nicotine#Cigarettes#Scientific Reports#E Cigarettes#Temple University
The Verge

Committed adult smokers who start vaping more likely to drop cigarettes

Adult smokers who say that they don’t plan to quit smoking but who start using e-cigarettes are more likely quit than those who don’t start vaping, according to a new study. People who say they’re not trying to quit often aren’t included in studies of the potential benefits of e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and the new data shows that the group should be considered during that type of analysis.
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

“Helps You Smoke Less”: First Combusted Cigarettes Authorized as Modified Risk Tobacco Products

The FDA authorized the marketing of these tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized marketing for “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs). MRTPs help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers who use them. These are the first combusted cigarettes to be authorized as MRTPs.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Giordano
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

FDA Report Cites E-Cigarette Dangers to Youth

FDA Regulatory Actions Parallel Ongoing JUUL Litigation. The potential and actual dangers from e-cigarettes have certainly been well-highlighted in the news in recent years, and more and more specific evidence, analysis, and studies have been proving many of these concerns to be true. Interestingly, at the same time that one major study has described and criticized e-cigarette dangers to youth, the same federal agency that issued the report has given approval for other e-cigarettes to be marketed. Simultaneously, litigation against the biggest manufacturer of e-cigarettes — JUUL — continues forward.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy