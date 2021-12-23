No more doubts: e-cigs are less toxic than traditional cigarettes

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Temple University and elsewhere, researchers confirmed that e-cigs are less toxic than traditional cigarettes.

Thousands of studies with different and often inconsistent results have so far been the primary snag to evaluate the toxicity of e-cigarettes.

The study establishes an international standard in the evaluation of the relative toxicity of human bronchial epithelial cells exposed to cigarette smoke and aerosol from e-cigarettes.

Their data validate many of the international studies on e-cigarettes. From now on we can provide clear and consistent data to help disseminate correct information on harm reduction.

In doing so the researchers are also capable of unlocking new paths for effective and safer cessation programs.

In the study, the researcher evaluated diverse smoke toxicity from conventional cigarettes and the volatile component with no nicotine.

Therefore, they assess that acute toxicity is mainly induced (about 80%) by the volatile components rather than nicotine.

Secondly, researchers exposed different cell cultures to the same amount of nicotine from different products (classic cigarettes, electronic cigarettes) to demonstrate no toxicity associated with the aerosol of electronic cigarettes.

Scientists performed a further comparison between the aerosol from e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products showing no cytotoxic effect on bronchial cells on both products.

The team says this is a fundamental step for international research on electronic cigarettes.

The study is published in Scientific Reports. One author of the study is Antonio Giordano, MD, PhD.

