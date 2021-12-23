Looking at 3 Eagles who were 2022 Pro Bowl snubs

The NFL released its 2022 NFL Pro Bowl roster, and there were several surprising nominations on both the AFC and NFC sides of the ball.

Darius Slay and Jason Kelce were the only two Eagles players to make the cut, but three others were clearly snubbed and left off the list.

1

K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Month has connected on 24 of 26 kicks with a season-long of 58 yards.

Elliott is a perfect 36 of 36 on extra points as well.

2

RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Even after missing three games due to a personal matter, Johnson is the 22nd highest graded tackle in football, while allowing zero sacks, one QB hit, and 10 total quarterback pressures while anchoring the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing attack.

3

DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From an overall grade perspective, Hargrave is No. 44 according to PFF, but he has a pass-rush grade of 90.8, third best in the NFL.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark made the Pro Bowl while logging 42 tackles, four sacks, and zero forced fumbles.

Hargrave is tied for eighth in sacks, has logged 31 hurries, eight hits, and 46 total pressures.