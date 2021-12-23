ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

Freshman Pieper leads Penn-Trafford past Hempfield for 1st win of season

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKam Pieper does not have exotic tastes when it comes to her Christmas list. The freshman basketball player from Penn-Trafford is keeping it simple this year. “I don’t know, some Nike socks would be nice,” she said. “All of my other ones have holes in them.”....

tribhssn.triblive.com

