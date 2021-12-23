ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Clay Dinnerware to Snag That Oh-So-Desirable Organic Modern Look

By Taylor Mead
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to upgrade your dinnerware for something with a little more personality? You’ll be hard-pressed to find a set that’s quite as unique, chic and durable as pottery. In fact, it’s for this very reason that interior designers and homeowners alike are drawn to them (and, not to mention their rustic...

Best freezer organizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be stressful to open up your freezer to find a mismanaged bundle of frozen goods. But there are ways to manage your frozen goods more effectively. Freezer organizers are the kind of product you don’t know you need until you have it. They offer users an easy way to keep track of and access frozen foods. Freezer organizers come in various configurations, sizes and shapes, so it’s easy to find something that works for your needs.
Apartment Therapy

The Best Laundry Baskets for Every Kind of Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Laundry baskets are a solution by design, but sometimes pose their own problems. While they usually succeed in being a vessel for dirty clothes, remaining one that stays intact over time and doesn’t turn inconvenient is another story. Yes, hampers can shield the world from the consequences of our messier family dinners and toughest workouts, but can they promise not to snag our delicates in the meantime? There’s a lot to consider when choosing a laundry basket, especially if you’re particular about the treatment of your linens or basket aesthetic is important to you. While wicker baskets offer attractive storage, they aren’t usually the best for holding finer fabrics. And those foldable, portable, mesh guys we know from college dorm days? They seem to collapse every chance they get, spilling their guts and your investment basics all over your floor. I digress. But I’m also just getting started, because we went ahead and gave a range of laundry baskets and hampers the ol’ college try, from those with handles and hangers to those with wheels and wall-mounting. We found the best of the best — the laundry hampers that work for what you need and are well constructed, thoughtfully designed, safe on most fabrics, and easy on the eyes.
handymantips.org

Organic Swing: The Modern Take of the Classic Porch Swing

A porch swing possesses a certain romantic allure. They are the perfect place to have intimate conversations with dear ones on a lazy afternoon or a place to find solitude and just curl up with a nice book and a cup of sweet tea. Porch swings gives off a certain whimsical charm that instantly improves the aesthetic appeal of any home. The fact is that it is a design element that will never go out of style. It is a timeless item that serves as a the perfect spot for creating memories.
SPY

How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Keep Them Sparkling

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about.    Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...
domino

Get Organized Before the New Year With the Best Planners

Let’s be real: There are few things more satisfying than crossing something off your to-do list. If this brings you as much joy as it brings us, then you’re probably already on the lookout for a planner to kick off the new year. When it comes to staying on top of all your daily tasks, we’d argue that paper is often better than a digital screen. Sticky notes are fine for in-the-moment reminders, and wall calendars are great for keeping tabs on big events each month, but it’s nice to have something a bit more robust to keep your long-term goals on track, too.
WYTV.com

Best organizer for your desk drawer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Organization is one of the many keys to success. Spend less time fiddling around and searching for office items and more time focusing on tasks with the right organizer for your desk drawer. There are plenty of things to factor in when deciding on the right one for your specific needs and it’s best to have one tailored specifically for you. For a customizable, durable and high-quality organizer for your desk drawer, the Tenabort Set of 24 Interlocking Desk Drawer Organizer is the top choice.
purewow.com

So Your Kid Wants a Pet Frog. Here's Everything to Know

To some parents, finding out their kid wants a pet frog may be thrilling. To others, it’s unnerving. As it turns out, frogs (and toads) make great pets. Compared to dogs and cats, they are incredibly low maintenance. There are certainly frogs that require more attention than others, so we rounded up ten frog species that make good pets for kids. These frogs (and toads) require very little upkeep beyond maintaining a specific temperature and humidity and bounce back quickly if your kid forgets a thing or two. Our biggest piece of advice: Research the type you buy. Frogs aren’t dogs, but each species has unique needs that must be met.
FASHION Magazine |

Snag this Easy Holiday Nail Look Courtesy of Essie’s Rita Remark

Check "get festive mani" off your holiday to-do list. If you can’t squeeze in an appointment at your fave nail bar before the holidays, no need to panic. You can still show up and show out at your upcoming shindigs thanks to this super easy DIY holiday nail look whipped up by Rita Remark, Essie’s lead nail artist and global educator. Abstract, painterly nail looks have been popping up on our Insta feeds all year, which is ideal, since it just so happens to be a foolproof method for those that don’t exactly have pro nail artist on their CV.
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
12tomatoes.com

Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Fridge

Paper towels are some of the most versatile items in the home. We are accustomed to reaching them for them when a number of spills and issues take place. Some might knock the idea of keeping them in the fridge before they have even had the chance to hear us out. Did you know that these towels can be used in ways that you never thought possible? There’s no way that you ever could have expected this one, that is for sure.
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
