Coronavirus: House Majority Whip James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

James Clyburn, the majority whip of the House of Representatives, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis,” the 81-year-old Democrat from South Carolina tweeted. “This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic. America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.”

Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. He previously held the post from 2007 to 2011 and served as the assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019.

Clyburn has represented South Carolina since 1993.

Clyburn said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week before President Joe Biden visited South Carolina State University.

“On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter’s wedding, which took place today,” Clyburn said in a statement.

When the home test was inconclusive, he quarantined and took another test Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Clyburn said it took 56 hours to get results.

Two senators and another House lawmaker said recently they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated: U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The son of a reverend and a beauty shop operator, Clyburn wanted to pursue a career in public service but was warned by his teachers that such a position was “not the place for a Black boy from the South,” according to his 2014 autobiography, “Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black.”

