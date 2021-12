The bubbly holiday comedy Single All the Way is currently available on Netflix, and “OUT at the Movies” will be hosting a special Netflix Viewing Party on December 22 beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with cast members Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers. It’s free for those with a Netflix account or watching the movie with someone who has an account. UNCSA faculty member Ron Stacker Thompson will moderate the Q&A, and if you have a question for Urie and/or Chambers, simply e-mail it to rex@outatthemovies.org. If you are unable to participate in the party but would like to view the Q&A, just send an e-mail to the same address.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO