COVID-19 Updates, Russell Wilson's Ankle Injury & Other Things We Learned From Pete Carroll's Wednesday Press Conference

PETE CARROLL: That was about as disappointing a loss as we've had. We were in control in so many ways to win it and put it away, and we just never did and let them stay alive, and they found a way to make their plays, and we had to do some stuff to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it, and give them credit. They've been struggling all year too, and it's a big win for those guys. I feel like I have to do more. I feel at a time like this, I feel like I've got to find ways to help our guys more so we don't get in a situation where we can give them a chance. That's what I'm doing. I'm going to try to figure out how I can help and get us cleaner right down the stretch and win a football game and not give something up and the penalties that we did and all that kind of stuff. We have things we can do better. We have to do better. I'm asking them to do the same thing.

