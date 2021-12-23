ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

COVID-19 Updates, Russell Wilson's Ankle Injury & Other Things We Learned From Pete Carroll's Wednesday Press Conference

By John Boyle
seattle Seahawks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks have an unusual Week 16 coming up thanks to their Tuesday night game against the Rams, and will have to get ready for the Bears on short rest. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked about that and plenty of other topics in his Wednesday press conference, so for more on...

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Blandino
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Person
Tyler Lockett
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid 19 Updates
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans need to calm down with the Nick Foles nonsense

The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss. The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing.’

When Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy stepped in front of the media Sunday evening at Lumen Field, celebratory music still blaring from the visitors locker room, a reporter informed him that the 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks didn’t change anything. “No,” Nagy said, looking down. “Right.” Sunday’s win on an unusually wintry day in Seattle didn’t hold postseason implications for ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 25-24 Loss To The Bears

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. PETE CARROLL: That was about as disappointing a loss as we've had. We were in control in so many ways to win it and put it away, and we just never did and let them stay alive, and they found a way to make their plays, and we had to do some stuff to give them that opportunity, and they took advantage of it, and give them credit. They've been struggling all year too, and it's a big win for those guys. I feel like I have to do more. I feel at a time like this, I feel like I've got to find ways to help our guys more so we don't get in a situation where we can give them a chance. That's what I'm doing. I'm going to try to figure out how I can help and get us cleaner right down the stretch and win a football game and not give something up and the penalties that we did and all that kind of stuff. We have things we can do better. We have to do better. I'm asking them to do the same thing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy