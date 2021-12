Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced that it has been working with Telefónica Germany to digitally transform its microwave network with open software defined networking (SDN). Telefónica is working to standardise its management interface by collaborating with multiple vendors and partners. Tech Mahindra is helping Telefónica achieve this by bringing its domain expertise and continuous integration capabilities to the partnership. Tech Mahindra has been working with the telco to implement new standards for its DevOps model including enhancing its processes and requirements. This includes the continuous management support of service operations for the organisation’s overall SDN Architectures.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO