Plans For My Funeral

By Artist
There are some relatives who are not welcome at my...

Teaching My Grandson To Steer A Boat

I was out on the water in Fort Lauderdale with family and friends this weekend, and I taught Grayson how to steer the boat and let him practice a little.
CARS
Church Announcements: New Baptismal Policy | RSMS

The Pastor don’t want no problems, so he switched up the way baptisms are being done, and Ms. Bernice Jenkins talks about the new process in these #ChurchAnnouncements!! 😂😂😂 Here’s the full show: https://bit.ly/2Oipufo. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter:...
RELIGION
#Eulogy#Pacific
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Playboy model and 'Baywatch' 'Karen' faces assault charge in spat with foul-mouthed old man on Delta flight

He called her a “b—-,” a “p—-” and a “Karen,” while flinging the F-word around on a packed Delta Air Lines flight – then she smacked him in the face. Now the 51-year-old ex-Raiders cheerleader, Playboy model and “Baywatch” actress turned jet-setting realtor is facing federal assault charges after allegedly hitting an 80-year-old potty mouth on an hour-long flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

