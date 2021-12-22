Cole Holcomb placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

One day after a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington added another starter to the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, linebacker Cole Holcomb, who rarely misses a snap, was placed on the COVID list.

Under the NFL’s new testing policies, Holcomb could still play Sunday, but he would first have to clear the COVID protocols. Unfortunately for Washington, quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were unable to clear protocols ahead of Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia.

Holcomb had played 100% of the defensive snaps in every game, except for Week 4, when he left with an injury in the second half. He’s amassed a career-high 120 tackles with three games to go, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Holcomb would be a significant loss if he can’t go on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, in other Washington-related COVID news, the WFT activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and rookie practice squad DE William Bradley-King from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Heinicke and Allen remain on the COVID list.