Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen named to his first Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl finally got one right Wednesday when Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was named to his first Pro Bowl. Allen is one of two Washington players named to the Pro Bowl, as right guard Brandon Scherff also made the roster.

Allen is having not only his best season but one of the best seasons for an interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Allen has recorded 52 tackles, including 10 for loss, 8.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. Even when Washington’s defense was struggling early in the season, Allen stood out.

Per Pro Football Focus, Allen is the third-rate interior defender in the NFL behind Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward.

In addition to his outstanding play, Allen is durable, consistent and the consummate leader.

Scherff, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Washington’s Week 15 loss at Philadelphia, is having another dominant season despite missing a total of five games. Interestingly enough, Washington has lost all five games Scherff has missed. Washington is 6-3 when Scherff starts.

This is the fifth time Scherff has made the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Five other Washington players were named as alternates: Punter Tress Way, long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, returner DeAndre Carter, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin was having an outstanding season until the last four games, where he has rarely been targeted.

Congratulations to both Allen and Scherff.