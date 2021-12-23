ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joe Johnson’s true feelings on shocking NBA comeback with Celtics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Johnson hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, so it came as a...

CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With more than 90 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
basketball-addict.com

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reacts to chipping Jaylen Brown’s tooth

Several interesting things happened during the Boston Celtics’ Christmas Day loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Celtics star Jayson Tatum made franchise history by surpassing a record previously held by Boston great Paul Pierce. However, it was something else that Tatum did that caught the attention of viewers. The Boston star accidentally elbowed his fellow teammate […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum reacts to chipping Jaylen Brown’s tooth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves Game #34 12/27/21

Boston Celtics (16-17) at Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) Monday, December 27, 2021. The Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first of 2 games this season. They will face each other again on March 27 in Boston. This is the Celtics second game of a 2 game road trip. They will begin a 4 game home stand on Wednesday when they face the LA Clippers. The Wolves last played on Thursday, December 23 and so they should be well rested. The Celtics last played on Saturday and so along with being short handed, will not be as rested as the Timberwolves.
CBS Boston

It Certainly Seems Like There Is No Hope For Celtics After Another Embarrassing Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s get this out of the way first. Losing Jayson Tatum put the Celtics in a terrible spot for the next 10 or so days. That being said, the Celtics still should have been able to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, a team whose roster is even more ravaged by COVID-19 than Boston’s. The Celtics were missing Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson because of COVID (plus Marcus Smart with a hand injury), but the Wolves had just one of their usual starters on Monday night. They relied heavily on Nathan Knight, who is one a...
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
