Grant Anticevich Scores 25 Points, Cal Finishes Strong to Dispatch Pacific

Kelly and Shepherd finished with 11 points apiece -- well under their season averages -- and sophomore Jalen Celestine, despite foul trouble, scored 12 points, one shy of his career best.

Brown delivered a nice all-around game with seven points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The junior from Canada talks in the video below about how the game slowed down for him, allowing him to thrive.

The Bears shot 60 percent from the field in the second half and held the Tigers (5-9) without a field goal over the final 7:42.

Pacific trailed just 52-51 after a jumper by Jeremiah Bailey with 7:40 to play but the Tigers missed their final eight shots while Cal found a groove.

The Bears improved to 27-2 all-time vs. Pacific and have not lost to the Stockton squad since the 1954-55 season.

Cal scored the game’s first eight points, including 3-pointers by Jalen Celestine and Anticevich, but was outscored 30-17 the rest of the half.

“Credit Pacific — they played good defense. On our part, we just didn’t play with enough authority,” Brown said.

The Tigers took a 30-25 lead into the break by scoring the final six points of the half. Cal managed just two points over the final 6-plus minutes of the period — on a tip-in by Kelly — shooting 1-for-8 from the field while coughing up four turnovers.

The duo of Kelly and Shepherd combined to make just three of 14 shots in the first half. The rest of the Bears weren’t much better — Cal shot 35 percent and had seven turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

Anticevich made three 3-pointers and scored nine points in the half and Celestine had five points and six rebounds.

