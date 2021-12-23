ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bellevue Gold on hunt for new chief financial officer as Michael Naylor transitions to non-executive director

By Phoebe Shields - Proactiveinvestors UK
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike has done an outstanding job,...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Regional healthcare nonprofit welcomes new Chief Financial Officer and new Chief Clinical Officer

(PASADENA, MD, Dec. 21, 2021) — Hospice of the Chesapeake is excited to announce two new leaders have joined the nonprofit’s executive team this year. Gerald Hill is the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Rebecca Miller is its new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Hill has been with the organization since April and is taking on the role previously held by Michael Brady, who became President and CEO at the beginning of 2021.
ADVOCACY
mpamag.com

NMI Holdings names new chief financial officer

Private mortgage insurance company NMI Holdings has found a new executive vice president and chief financial officer to succeed Adam Pollitzer. Effective Jan. 10, 2022, Ravi Mallela will take on the role of Pollitzer, who will serve as the company’s president and CEO starting January 01. “We are delighted...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Rank Group appoints new chief financial officer

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has appointed Richard Harris as its next group chief financial officer and board director. Harris will begin his new role in May 2022, with director of group finance Simon Hay taking on the role on an interim basis from 1 January. Harris joins Rank from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Financial Officer#Non Executive Director
The Associated Press

Edward G. Atsinger III Transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board of Salem Media Group; David Santrella to Chief Executive Officer and David Evans to Chief Operating Officer

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Edward G. Atsinger III, Salem’s current Chief Executive Officer, will transition to the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. Additionally, its Board of Directors has appointed David Santrella to become Chief Executive Officer. Currently Mr. Santrella serves as the company’s President of Broadcast Media. In addition David Evans, Salem’s current President of Digital Media and Publishing, will be promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Finally, Stuart W. Epperson, Salem’s current Chairman, will resign from Salem’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022, transitioning to the position of Chairman Emeritus, and Stuart W. Epperson, Jr. will join the Board of Directors, filling the vacancy created by Mr. Epperson Senior’s resignation. These changes reflect the Board’s ongoing succession planning and are designed to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its strategic initiatives.
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Dave & Buster's Appoints Michael Quartieri Chief Financial Officer

Dave & Buster's announced that it has appointed Michael Quartieri as Chief Financial Officer. Quartieri will join Dave & Busters as Chief Financial Officer starting January 1, 2022. Quartieri was previously Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at LiveOne, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture. Prior to that, Quartieri was Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary at Scientific Games, a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. Quartieri will lead Dave & Buster’s finance, accounting and supply chain organizations, as well as oversee the company’s investor relations function.
LOTTERY
Daily Journal

Gammon promoted to Cap America Chief Executive Officer

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday, Mark Gammon, currently Cap America President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to CEO for the organization. Gammon will assume the new role on January 1, 2022, the start of their new fiscal year. Cap America is a global organization employing 400 people. Gammon...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Veeam Appoints Anand Eswaran as Chief Executive Officer

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that it has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Veeam, which crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Relic Appoints Takeshi Numoto, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to Board of Directors

New Relic, Inc, the observability company, announced it has appointed Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business, to its board, effective December 14, 2021. As an accomplished, long-time executive at one of the world’s most successful software brands, Numoto will bring deep enterprise software and product-led growth experience to his board role.
BUSINESS
avdailynews.com

AV EDGE APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) recently announced that Drew Mercy has been selected as the organization’s new Executive Director. Mercy has an extensive background in the fields of legislative, economic, public relations and communications. Specifically, Drew’s professional experience includes being an...
ECONOMY
plattecountylandmark.com

Tina Chace hired as new EDC executive director

The Platte County Economic Development Council’s (PCEDC) Executive Committee has announced the appointment of Tina Chace as the organization’s next executive director. Chace begins her role on Jan. 4, 2022. “Tina brings significant economic development experience to the position as well as organizational management,” said Dr. Mike Reik,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
dallassun.com

Sassy Files Preliminary Gander Gold Prospectus; Appoints Gander Officers and Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that it filed the preliminary non-offering prospectus for its Newfoundland-focused subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation ('Gander Gold') with the British Columbia Securities Commission ('BCSC') on December 2, 2021. The Company is equally pleased to announce that Gander Gold has appointed its founding Executive Officers and Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Epic Group’s Ranjan Mahtani on Competition, Customer Choice & Compliance

In this Q&A, Ranjan Mahtani shares what Epic Group looks for in clients and how compliance is integrated into the group’s corporate culture. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy