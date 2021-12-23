Revisiting Departed Canucks Players From 2020-21 Team

Brandon Tanev, the man they call Turbo and Seattle Kraken’s most popular player, will have to miss the rest of the season to heal up after suffering a knee injury on Dec. 18. The Pittsburgh Penguins returned to practice Monday as Evgeni Malkin,
The omicron variant of COVID-19 hit the NHL so hard in December that play was completely halted. The NHL was forced to postpone so many games that the league extended its planned holiday break, pausing the season from Dec. 22-27. The league is expected to resume play on Tuesday with...
The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
The Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game set for Tuesday at the United Center has been postponed, the NHL announced Sunday night. The news came as the league has postponed a series of games due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have placed rookie forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. In addition, forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This is a tough loss for the Red Wings as...
The NHL has officially announced the temporary formation of taxi squads and three additional postponements. The following games will be rescheduled for later in the season:. Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 28. Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs, Dec. 29. Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, Dec. 29. The...
The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
The Rockets were winning games and scoring like crazy. They did enjoy that. It’s a fun way to play, but it also might have fooled them to thinking the way they were winning could last. “We were doing well for a while,
BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
Test. Practice. Pray. Fly. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It’s the sequential order of business for the vaccinated Vancouver Canucks amid continuous COVID-19 caution and the aggressive and fast-spreading Omicron variant that has contributed to postponing 67 National Hockey League games this season.
