The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are two teams sputtering late in the season. They’ve each lost their last two games, and both teams are currently on the outside looking in. Denver is 7-8, and they’re the least likely bubble team to make the playoffs in the AFC. Los Angeles is 8-7, and they’re the first team out at this point. Here are the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Broncos vs. Chargers game in Week 17.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO