Safety Khari Gee Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame freshman safety Khari Gee has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenith of 247Sports.

Gee was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, and a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class, but he failed to crack the depth chart on defense or special teams as a true freshman. Gee didn't play any snaps at safety this season, and according to Pro Football Focus he earned just six snaps on special teams.

By appearing in just one game, Gee will still have four seasons of eligibility at whatever school he ends up transferring to. The 6-2, 195-pound safety was a raw player but he showed a lot of promise as a prep player.

Gee is the second safety from Notre Dame to enter the transfer portal, as he joins junior Litchfield Ajavon, who announced his intentions to leave the program upon him earning his degree in the spring.

